Winwin Strategy: Vision For Ukraine's Digital Development

On 14 January 2025 the Government of Ukraine has approved the Digital Innovation Development Strategy (WinWin) through 2030.

What is the WINWIN Strategy?

The strategy outlines the key principles, goals, and policies for fostering digital innovation and building a robust ecosystem for entrepreneurs, start-ups, scientists, and investors. It aims to сreate favourable conditions for innovation to drive economic growth, support the reconstruction and transformation of Ukraine, and position Ukraine as a key innovation driver within the EU.

WINWIN 2030 envisages strengthening the fundamental areas:

Opening markets for priority sectors;

Building and supporting innovation infrastructure;

Deregulation of innovation activities;

Access to Finance;

Human capital development;

Effective management of public institutions in the field of innovation;

Protection of intellectual property;

Development of knowledge-intensive innovations;

Creating inclusive innovations;

International cooperation;

Establishment of WINWIN CoE (Centres of Excellence) for each of the priority sectors.

The Strategy targets the followng sectors crutial to Ukraine's innovations:

Sectors Mission of the sector Defence Technology (DefenceTech) Transforming defence technology into a global intelligent national security system. Medical technologies (MedTech) Creating an innovative healthcare system that transforms technology into a tool for restoring human potential and quality of life through a personalised approach to physical, mental and social health. Biological technologies (BioTech) Ukraine to become a centre for biotechnological innovations that ensure sustainable development of medicine, agriculture and environmental restoration, contributing to economic stability and ecological harmony of the country. Educational technologies (EdTech) Creating a future-ready educational ecosystem to create, develop and return the most talented professionals, creating a globally competitive environment. Government Technologies (GovTech) Creating the world's best digital governance system, where technology ensures maximum freedom and mobility for citizens and businesses AgriTech Ukraine to become a high-tech agrarian country where strong human capital, natural resources and technologies strengthen Ukraine's competitive advantage in the context of global food security and environmental revival. Semiconductor technologies (Semiconductors) Creating of niche semiconductor industries and integration into global technology chains Artificial Intelligence (AI) Artificial intelligence as a key tool for increasing the efficiency of government agencies, businesses and improving the quality of life of citizens. Immersive technologies (XR) Ukraine to become the first country in the world where immersive technologies are a social norm. Space Technologies (SpaceTech) Ukraine to become a full-fledged participant in the global space market, integrating advanced technologies, promoting international cooperation and ensuring the strategic development of space infrastructure for scientific, defence and commercial needs. Unmanned technologies and autonomous systems (AUV) Ukraine to become one of the world leaders in the development and implementation of autonomous unmanned technologies, becoming an innovation hub. This will contribute to economic stability, security and opportunities for continuous technological improvement Green Technologies (GreenTech) Ukraine to become a global leader in implementing Green Tech innovations, creating a sustainable economy to preserve the ecology of the country, the planet and future generations. Secure Cyberspace Strengthening of global security by implementing innovative cyber solutions, building leadership in protecting critical infrastructure, building resilient digital ecosystems and developing talent to counter modern cyber threats. Fluid Economy Ukraine to serve an integral part of the global digital economy, providing the most convenient conditions for businesses and citizens through effective regulation, innovative platforms and continuous access to financial and technological solutions

To achieve its objectives, the strategy proposes optimizing the state structure for innovation management. This includes the formation of innovation policy by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the establishment of a new state body responsible for implementing the innovation strategy and attracting investments—the State Agency for Innovations Development. Such structural changes may lead to the development and enactment of new laws and regulations to support innovation, streamline processes, and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

In summary, the WINWIN strategy is poised to impact Ukraine's legal system and regulations by necessitating reforms that support innovation and streamline processes. For investors, the strategy presents an attractive landscape of economic growth and innovation, positioning Ukraine as a promising destination for investments.

