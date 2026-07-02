Spain/LatAm Practice Newsletter | Junio 2026

Our Spain/LatAm Practice team has broad experience in assisting clients from Spain and Latin America, in the Spanish language and with a profound knowledge of the culture and local practices. Through this quarterly newsletter, BUREN keeps you informed about relevant legal and tax developments. In this seventeenth edition, we will inform you about (i) key business updates and (ii) tax guidance.

Please find our latest newsletter by clicking on the button below. We hope that this information will be of interest to you.

Boletín Informativo de BUREN – Decimoséptima Edición Escritorio Internacional | España y Latinoaméricaa | Junio de 2026