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2 July 2026

Spain/LatAm Practice Newsletter | Junio 2026

B
Buren

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BUREN is an independent international firm of lawyers, notaries, and tax advisers with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, The Hague, Luxembourg, and Shanghai. We provide full-service, multidisciplinary support, helping national and international clients expand, innovate, or restructure their businesses through our offices, country desks, and global network of partners.
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BUREN's Spain/LatAm Practice team delivers the seventeenth edition of their quarterly newsletter, providing essential updates on business developments and tax guidance for clients operating across Spain and Latin America. This edition offers insights tailored to the unique legal landscape and cultural practices of these regions.
Spain Tax
Paul Josephus Jitta and Cees-Frans Greeven
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Our Spain/LatAm Practice team has broad experience in assisting clients from Spain and Latin America, in the Spanish language and with a profound knowledge of the culture and local practices. Through this quarterly newsletter, BUREN keeps you informed about relevant legal and tax developments. In this seventeenth edition, we will inform you about (i) key business updates and (ii) tax guidance. 

Please find our latest newsletter by clicking on the button below. We hope that this information will be of interest to you.

Boletín Informativo de BUREN – Decimoséptima Edición Escritorio Internacional | España y Latinoaméricaa | Junio de 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Paul Josephus Jitta
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Cees-Frans Greeven
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