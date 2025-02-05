UPCOMING WEBINAR: Smart Moves: Tax Incentives for Expats in Spain and Portugal

Date: 5 March 2025

Time: 2:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

Latest updates of the Spanish and Portuguese Special tax regimes

Discover their main requirements, what tax benefits can be achieved and learn about potential pitfalls and how to avoid them.

Speakers:

Sonia Velasco, Cuatrecasas Spain

Serena Cabrita, Cuatrecasas Portugal

New tax incentives on Carried interest and investments (Mbappé legislation) for new Madrid residents

The recent changes in the taxation of carried interest income coupled with the introduction of the Mbappé legislation offer unique opportunities for new residents in Madrid. In this session we will discuss why this can be relevant to some of your clients looking to relocate.

Speakers:

Paula Beneitez, Cuatrecasas Spain

Key elements of the inheritance and gift tax in Spain and Portugal

With recent updates to inheritance tax laws in the UK, there's a growing curiosity about countries with advantageous inheritance and gift tax frameworks. In this session we will discover the favourable inheritance and gift tax regimes in both Spain and Portugal.

Speakers:

Brigida Galbete, Cuatrecasas Spain

Marta Duarte, Cuatrecasas Portugal

Q&A