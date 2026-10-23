Proposed Amendments To Section 10 Regulation – Consultation Paper

A long overdue revision of the "Section 10 Regulation" (Regulation No. 956 of 1 July 2009) has been proposed by the Ministry of Finance (MoF). The MoF underlines that individual approvals will only be granted in highly exceptional cases. Therefore, the amended Section 10 Regulation will be fundamental for structuring asset transactions on the Norwegian continental shelf going forward. The current proposal includes positive elements but also limits the flexibility of the transacting parties in certain areas. We expect there will be comprehensive comments from the industry prior to the issuing of final regulations by the MoF, likely in 2027.

1. GENERAL COMMENTS

Draft amendments on consent to the transfer of licences and interest pursuant to Section 10 of the Petroleum Tax Act were submitted for consultation on 2 October 2026, with deadline for comments 2 January 2027.

The proposal contains five main elements:

amendments to documentation requirements and disclosure obligations, including a requirement to document that a transfer is tax neutral, adjustments to the rules on the year of consent and the effective date, increased flexibility for agreeing contingent consideration, extension of the scope to include transfers of licences for construction and operation of pipelines and other upstream infrastructure (PIO), and transactions to which Petoro AS (on behalf of the Norwegian state) is a party.

The proposal in our view contains several positive elements but also opens for interpretation uncertainties that should be further clarified by the Ministry. This applies in particular to the limitation of contingent consideration to conditions relating only to aspects of the licence itself. In our view, the most negative proposed change is repealing the seller's carry of the buyer's future decommissioning costs.

The most positive part of the proposal is the MoF acknowledging the commercial need for more flexible contingent consideration elements. This includes an increased flexibility to agree contingent consideration. In our view, the deadline for meeting such conditions should however be longer than the proposed two years, as this would still allow the tax authorities to control the arrangement while giving companies more commercially realistic timelines.

Another positive aspect is the inclusion under the Section 10 Regulation of transfers in pipelines and other upstream infrastructure. (Following the state takeover of Gassled, such transactions are limited to oil infrastructure and gas pipelines outside Gassled.)

Several of the proposed amendments would, if implemented, be topics to be regulated in sale and purchase agreements on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

2. KEY POINTS OF THE PROPOSAL