ARTICLE
10 February 2026

Tax Treatment Of Highly Skilled Individuals Rules

WP
WH Partners

Contributor

WH Partners logo
We are a law firm with a strong focus on assisting businesses fuelling the digital economy and not only in the territories we operate in. We have offices in Malta, Italy, Romania, and we operate Czech, Polish and UAE desks, as well as having a worldwide network of correspondent firms. We have a well-established practice advising clients on (in no particular order) fintech, gaming & gambling, corporate, M&A, tax, dispute resolution, corporate finance, intellectual property, data privacy and personal data processing, consumer protection & advertising, real estate, employment & immigration matters, sports, technology & media, competition & state aid. Our firm and several of our lawyers are highly ranked by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000 and Who’s Who Legal.
Explore Firm Details
Legal Notice 20 of 2026 introduced the Tax Treatment of Highly Skilled Individuals Rules ("Rules") that came into force on 1 January 2026. These Rules confirm Malta's approach to incentivising specialised foreign talent...
Malta Tax
Charlotte Attard and Anton Vella Laurenti
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
WH Partners are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in European Union

Legal Notice 20 of 2026 introduced the Tax Treatment of Highly Skilled Individuals Rules ("Rules") that came into force on 1 January 2026. These Rules confirm Malta's approach to incentivising specialised foreign talent, replacing several tax regimes with a single, harmonised regime.

The new Rules consolidate and replace the following tax regimes ("Old Rules"):

  • Highly qualified Persons Rules
  • Qualifying Employment in Innovation and Creativity (Personal Tax) Rules
  • Qualifying Employment in Aviation (Personal Tax) Rules
  • Qualifying Employment in Maritime Activities and the Servicing of Offshore Oil and Gas Industry Activities (Personal Tax) Rules
  • Senior Employees of Family Offices, Back Offices and Treasury Management Operations Tax Rules

The Rules provide a preferential flat tax rate of 15% on qualifying employment income earned by eligible individuals engaged in regulated sectors.

The Rules set out eligibility criteria for new applications whilst also providing transitional provisions for eligible individuals who, as at 31 December 2025 qualified as beneficiaries under the Old Rules.

The below guide provides an overview of these new Rules.

Tax Treatment of Highly Skilled Individuals

Download PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Charlotte Attard
Charlotte Attard
Photo of Anton Vella Laurenti
Anton Vella Laurenti
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More