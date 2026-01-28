WEBINAR REPLAY | How To Tackle The TP Challenges Relating To Intragroup Financing Activities?

We invite you to watch this 30-minutes webinar recording, featuring the third part of Transfer Pricing Webinar Series - "How to tackle the TP challenges relating to intragroup financing activities?"...

Led by our Tax experts,Lauriane Susan,Sarah Lemaireand Faouzi Dib, this session tackles the following topics:

What is the scope of the Financing Circular?

What are the steps for the determination of an arm's length remuneration?

