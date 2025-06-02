ARTICLE
2 June 2025

Luzius Cavelti Discusses Current Challenges In Tax Law In LawCast's Latest Episode

A
Altenburger

Contributor

Altenburger Ltd legal + tax is an internationally oriented Swiss law firm with offices in Zurich, Geneva and Lugano. We are well-known as experienced tax lawyers. Furthermore, our firm has valuable, in-depth knowledge in the areas of corporate, banking and insurance law, real estate and international dispute resolution.
Luzius Cavelti
We are thrilled to feature our Partner, Luzius Cavelti, in this episode of LawCast.

LawCast is a series of podcast episodes that cover various legal topics. These episodes feature interviews with industry experts, discussions on relevant subjects like mergers and acquisitions, data protection, regulatory compliance, and much more. It's an effective way to delve into complex issues and stay updated on the latest developments in the legal field.

In this episode of the LawCast, our Partner Luzius Cavelti, together with Yannik Gartmann and Rouven Inauen, discusses current challenges in tax law. The focus is on the controversial inheritance tax initiative, its political and legal implications, and its potential impact on society and the economy. The influence of digitalization on the practice of tax law is also addressed.

In addition, Luzius Cavelti provides personal insights into his career path, his fascination with tax law, and offers valuable advice to students entering a complex but exciting professional field.

