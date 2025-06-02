Luzius Cavelti Discusses Current Challenges In Tax Law In LawCast's Latest Episode

We are thrilled to feature our Partner, Luzius Cavelti, in this episode of LawCast.

LawCast is a series of podcast episodes that cover various legal topics. These episodes feature interviews with industry experts, discussions on relevant subjects like mergers and acquisitions, data protection, regulatory compliance, and much more. It's an effective way to delve into complex issues and stay updated on the latest developments in the legal field.

In this episode of the LawCast, our Partner Luzius Cavelti, together with Yannik Gartmann and Rouven Inauen, discusses current challenges in tax law. The focus is on the controversial inheritance tax initiative, its political and legal implications, and its potential impact on society and the economy. The influence of digitalization on the practice of tax law is also addressed.

In addition, Luzius Cavelti provides personal insights into his career path, his fascination with tax law, and offers valuable advice to students entering a complex but exciting professional field.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.