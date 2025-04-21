EU Tax Directives #5: Proposed EU Transfer Pricing Directive – New York Office Snippet

Loyens & Loeff New York regularly posts 'Snippets' on a range of EU tax and legal topics. The topic of this Snippet is the proposed EU Transfer Pricing Directive (TPD). If adopted, the TPD may impact U.S. multinationals with operations in Europe.

In September 2023, the European Commission published a proposal for the TPD. The TPD seeks to harmonise TP principles and documentation requirements. As such, it would provide for a uniform application of the arm's length principle (ALP) within the EU. To ensure a common EU-wide application of the ALP, the 2022 version of the OECD TP Guidelines (TPG) would become binding within the EU.



The draft TPD contains an independent definition of "associated enterprises" (generally, (i) 25% of vote, capital or profit interest or (ii) being able to exercise significant influence). Also, permanent establishments are treated as an associated enterprise under the draft TPD. As this definition is broader than the one currently applied by various EU Member States (MS), the number of transactions that may have to comply with the TPG increases.



Further, the draft TPD introduces a mechanism that facilitates a corresponding adjustment in the other MS involved if the tax authorities in an MS makes a correction based on the ALP. This mechanism includes a "fast-track" procedure which should resolve double taxation through a corresponding adjustment that must be concluded within 180 days. The draft TPD also requires taxpayers to have sufficient TP documentation, which we expect to be comparable to current OECD local file requirements. Since not all MS currently impose OECD-based TP documentation requirements in the same manner, this could lead to an additional burden for taxpayers.



Under the draft TPD, the EU Council would be allowed to propose common binding rules for specific transactions (e.g., transfers of intangibles or financing transactions) and on the application of future amendments to the TPG. Though not further specified in the TPD, the EU Council may decide on such further rules by a qualified majority vote. This diverges from the unanimous vote required to adopt EU Directives, see our previous article. The TPD could thus limit the rights of MS in tax matters, including the interpretation of the ALP.



Adoption of the draft TPD requires a unanimous vote by MS. There does not seem sufficient support from MS for the current proposal, which seems due to, amongst others, the potential limitations of the rights of MS concerning further rules under the TPD. Therefore, the envisaged entry into effect by January 2026 seems ambitious and the current proposal may change. We are closely monitoring the developments in this regard.

