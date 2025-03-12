2024 Serbia Annual Tax Return – Non-Taxable Amounts And Legal Deadline

The Serbian Ministry of Finance has announced the non-taxable income threshold for the 2024 annual tax return. This update is crucial for individuals and businesses...

Eurofast is a regional business advisory organisation employing local advisers in over 21 cities in South East Europe, Middle East & the Baltics. The Organisation is uniquely positioned as one stop shop for investors and companies looking for professional services.

The Serbian Ministry of Finance has announced the non-taxable income threshold for the 2024 annual tax return. This update is crucial for individuals and businesses to ensure timely and compliant tax filings. Below are the key details you need to know:

1. Non-Taxable Income Threshold for 2024

The income threshold for mandatory annual tax return submission for 2024 earnings is 4,874,508 RSD (approximately EUR 41,600 ).

for mandatory for is (approximately ). Individuals earning below this threshold are not required to submit an annual tax return.

2. Taxable Income: Who Is Affected?

Residents : Liable to income tax on worldwide earnings , including income from both Serbia and abroad .

: Liable to , including income from both . Non-Residents: Taxable only on income earned in Serbia.

Understanding tax residency rules is essential for expatriates and businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions.

3. Tax Reliefs and Benefits for Individuals Under 40

The Serbian tax system provides additional benefits for:

Individuals under 40 : Eligible for a tax deduction equal to the non-taxable threshold of 4,874,508 RSD .

: Eligible for a of . Families with dependents: May also qualify for specific tax reliefs, reducing the overall tax burden.

These incentives encourage young professionals and families to maximize tax efficiency while complying with Serbian tax regulations.

4. 2024 Serbian Income Tax Rates

10% tax rate applies to income up to EUR 83,200 .

applies to . 15% tax rate applies to income exceeding EUR 83,200.

Accurate income classification and proper tax planning can help individuals optimize their tax liability and take advantage of available deductions.

5. Tax Return Submission Deadline

The deadline for filing and payment of the 2024 annual tax return is 15 May 2025 .

of the is . Late submissions may result in penalties and additional interest charges.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file early to avoid last-minute issues and ensure compliance with Serbian tax authorities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.