UAE Updates Excise Tax On E-Smoking Products And Introduces New VAT Correction Rules

Excise Tax on E-Smoking Products

The UAE has introduced revisions to excise tax on e-smoking products, reinforcing compliance and financial transparency. According to the UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA), businesses in the e-smoking sector must reassess their tax liabilities under the new framework, ensuring proper pricing and taxation alignment. The updated excise tax regulations standardize the application of levies on e-smoking products, affecting importers, manufacturers, and distributors (FTA, 2025).

VAT Correction Rules

VAT-registered businesses must now rectify filing errors within a stricter timeframe to avoid penalties, reflecting the government's commitment to improved tax accuracy. The revised VAT rules require companies to adopt more stringent record-keeping practices, reducing the risk of misreporting and non-compliance. These measures emphasize the importance of maintaining robust financial controls to ensure tax accuracy and prevent potential legal consequences (Khaleej Times, 2025).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.