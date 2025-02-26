ARTICLE
26 February 2025

UAE Updates Excise Tax On E-Smoking Products And Introduces New VAT Correction Rules

United Arab Emirates Tax
Excise Tax on E-Smoking Products

The UAE has introduced revisions to excise tax on e-smoking products, reinforcing compliance and financial transparency. According to the UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA), businesses in the e-smoking sector must reassess their tax liabilities under the new framework, ensuring proper pricing and taxation alignment. The updated excise tax regulations standardize the application of levies on e-smoking products, affecting importers, manufacturers, and distributors (FTA, 2025).

VAT Correction Rules

VAT-registered businesses must now rectify filing errors within a stricter timeframe to avoid penalties, reflecting the government's commitment to improved tax accuracy. The revised VAT rules require companies to adopt more stringent record-keeping practices, reducing the risk of misreporting and non-compliance. These measures emphasize the importance of maintaining robust financial controls to ensure tax accuracy and prevent potential legal consequences (Khaleej Times, 2025).

