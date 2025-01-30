Bahrain introduces Domestic minimum top-up tax for multinational enterprises (MNEs)

Bahrain takes a significant leap in global tax compliance with the introduction of the Domestic minimum top-up tax (DMTT), effective 1 January 2025. This pivotal legislation, aligned with OECD's GloBE rules, imposes a 15% minimum tax on MNE groups with consolidated annual revenues exceeding € 750 million.

This enactment underscores Bahrain's steadfast commitment to encouraging a fair and transparent tax environment while mitigating profit-shifting to low or nil tax jurisdictions. For multinational enterprises, this development necessitates an urgent reassessment of tax strategies, compliance frameworks and financial reporting processes.

