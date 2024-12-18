ARTICLE
18 December 2024

New Tax Measures Adopted By The Luxembourg Parliament

A
ATOZ

Contributor

ATOZ logo
Explore Firm Details
On 11 December 2024, the Luxembourg Parliament discussed and passed three draft laws that include tax provisions, modifying and clarifying existing tax rules...
Luxembourg Tax
Keith O'Donnell and Marie Bentley

On 11 December 2024, the Luxembourg Parliament discussed and passed three draft laws that include tax provisions, modifying and clarifying existing tax rules, introducinga tax package to strengthen Luxembourg's attractiveness and modernising the Luxembourg tax procedure.

Our Tax Managing Partner, Keith O'Donnell, and Chief Knowledge Officer, Marie Bentley, share a brief description of the tax measures that have just been approved by Parliament.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Keith O'Donnell
Keith O'Donnell
Photo of Marie Bentley
Marie Bentley
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More