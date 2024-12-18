New Tax Measures Adopted By The Luxembourg Parliament

On 11 December 2024, the Luxembourg Parliament discussed and passed three draft laws that include tax provisions, modifying and clarifying existing tax rules, introducinga tax package to strengthen Luxembourg's attractiveness and modernising the Luxembourg tax procedure.

Our Tax Managing Partner, Keith O'Donnell, and Chief Knowledge Officer, Marie Bentley, share a brief description of the tax measures that have just been approved by Parliament.

