16 December 2024

Council Of The EU Adopts FASTER Directive

European Union Tax
Imme Kam,Dennis Tol,Ruben van der Wilt
+1 Authors

On 10 December 2024, the Council of the EU adopted the FASTER Directive.

Member States will have to transpose the FASTER Directive into national legislation by 31 December 2028, and the national rules will have to apply from 1 January 2030.

The FASTER Directive introduces a unified framework for WHT relief procedures for dividends and interest on publicly traded instruments.

Its main objectives are making WHT relief processes faster and more efficient and preventing tax fraud and abuse. Core elements are (i) quick relief systems, (ii) national registers for Certified Financial Intermediaries, (iii) standardised reporting obligations, and (iv) EU tax residence certificates.

For more details we refer to our website post of 16 May 2024.

