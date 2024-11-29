ARTICLE
29 November 2024

EU Commission Closes State Aid Investigations Into Amazon, Starbucks And Fiat Tax Rulings

EH
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme

Contributor

ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme logo
Independent in structure and spirit, Elvinger Hoss Prussen guides clients on their most critical Luxembourg legal matters. Committed to excellence and creativity in legal practice, our firm delivers the best possible advice for businesses, institutions and entrepreneurs, playing a unique role in the development of Luxembourg as a financial centre.
Explore Firm Details
Today, the European Commission has closed three in-depth State aid investigations into transfer pricing tax rulings granted by Luxembourg to Fiat and Amazon...
European Union Tax
Photo of Elisabeth Adam
Photo of Nadège Le Gouellec
Photo of Aurélie Budzin-Dang
Authors

Today, the European Commission has closed three in-depth State aid investigations into transfer pricing tax rulings granted by Luxembourg to Fiat and Amazon and by the Netherlands to Starbucks. Following judgments by the EU courts, the Commission found that these tax rulings did not confer selective advantages on the companies.

As a reminder, in 2015 and 2017, the Commission found that Luxembourg had granted selective tax advantages to Fiat and Amazon and that the Netherlands had done the same to Starbucks, in breach of EU State aid rules. In each case, the Commission found that a tax ruling issued by the tax authorities of the countries concerned, artificially reduced the tax paid by each company and thus gave them a selective advantage over other companies. The Commission's initial decisions in all three cases were eventually annulled by the EU courts and the respective in-depth investigations therefore remained open.

For more background on this topic, please refer to our previous newsletters dated 14 December 2023 and 22 December 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Tax Law and International Tax Law
Authors
Photo of Elisabeth Adam
Elisabeth Adam
Photo of Nadège Le Gouellec
Nadège Le Gouellec
Photo of Aurélie Budzin-Dang
Aurélie Budzin-Dang
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More