New Law Of Ukraine On The "White Business Club"

On 24 July 2024, the President of Ukraine signed Law No. 11084 on the "White Business Club". This law, which amends the Tax Code of Ukraine, introduces a range of benefits and incentives for taxpayers who demonstrate a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation.
Key components of the Law:
- The law introduces a list of taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation. These taxpayers will benefit from several advantages in tax administration during martial law.
- The list will include legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, including residents of "Diia.City," who meet specific requirements and criteria, such as levels of tax payment and payroll.
- The list will be updated every three months and published on the official website of the State Tax Service of Ukraine on the 15th business day following its approval.
- Information about a taxpayer's inclusion in or exclusion from the list will be communicated through the taxpayer's electronic cabinet.
- Reduced number of authorised inspections and shortened time frames for conducting them.
- Expedited process for obtaining an Individual Tax Consultation. The taxpayer will be able to interact with a compliance manager using remote communication tools, including via videoconference;
- A moratorium on documentary inspections. The moratorium and reduced inspection benefits do not apply to businesses involved in the production and/or sale of excisable products, the organisation and conduct of gambling, and those providing financial and payment services
Requirements for Inclusion in the List:
- No Tax Debts. The taxpayer's tax debt or arrears on other payments, overseen by the tax authorities, must not exceed 3,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (51,000 UAH), and no more than 30 days should have passed since their occurrence.
- Unified Social Contribution (USC). No arrears (debts, fines, penalties) on the payment of USC.
- Reporting Compliance. No violations regarding the submission of reports or documents.
- Export-Import Compliance. No tax notification-decisions on violations of settlement deadlines for export-import operations in the past 12 months.
- VAT Risk Criteria. No decisions taken on the taxpayer's compliance with VAT risk criteria as determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.
- Legal and Business Continuity. No initiated procedures for the termination of a legal entity or business activity of a sole proprietor, and no initiated bankruptcy (insolvency) proceedings.
- No Sanctions. No decisions on the application of special economic or other restrictive measures (sanctions) to the taxpayer and/or its founders, participants, or ultimate beneficial owners under the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions."
- Citizenship. The taxpayer and/or its founders, participants, or ultimate beneficial owners (except combatants after 14 April 2014) must not hold citizenship of a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine. No founders or ultimate beneficial owners with Russian citizenship.
- Economic Activities. No changes regarding the main type of economic activity recorded in the unified state register of legal entities, individual entrepreneurs, and public formations in the past 12 months.
- Additional Criteria. Diia.City. The taxpayer must meet additional criteria depending on the form of taxation and the status of being a resident of Diia.City.
The Law on the "White Business Club" aims to incentivise voluntary compliance with tax legislation by offering significant benefits to compliant taxpayers, thereby fostering a more efficient tax environment during challenging period.
