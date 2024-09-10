ENS Tax In Brief

case law
- TALT v C:SARS (A2023/077887) [2024] ZAGPJHC 827 (27
August 2024)
- The taxpayer, an inter vivos discretionary trust, submitted its
2012 tax return declaring its taxable capital gains as nil.
However, the South African Revenue Service ("SARS")
conducted an audit and issued an additional assessment in terms of
which a taxable capital gain and understatement penalty were
included.
- The taxpayer objected to the additional assessment and the USP,
arguing that the assessment was invalid due to the expiry of the
prescription period. SARS disallowed the objections.
- The taxpayer appealed to the Tax Court, raising the same
objections and introducing a new ground of appeal in its rule 32
statement of grounds of appeal in relation to the capital gain,
which it believed was impermissibly taxed.
- SARS contended that the new ground of appeal was invalid
because it was not included in the original objection to the
additional assessment. The Tax Court treated this as a preliminary
issue and upheld SARS' view that the new ground could not be
raised.
- The taxpayer appealed to the Full Court and the appeal was
upheld. The Full Court agreed that the new ground was not a
separate objection, but a further argument related to the same
issue (i.e. the capital gain) that had already been disputed.
- Therefore, the taxpayer was permitted to raise this new ground
of appeal.
SARS publications
- Monthly Tax Digest for August 2024
- Government Connect | Government Connect Issue 21
- Issue 21 highlights the benefits of eFiling and SARS'
self-help services available on mobile devices.
- Tax Practitioner Connect | Tax Practitioner Connect
Issue 55
- FAQ Issue 4 | Deceased estates
- The FAQs document has been compiled on the basis of questions
that executors and the public at large have about the tax treatment
of deceased estates.
- Guide on return for withholding tax on royalties
- The Withholding Tax on Royalties Guide including details of the
latest version of the Withholding Tax on Royalties' Return
("WTR01") has been published.
- This guide provides guidelines regarding the completion of the
WTR01, how to make payment on e-Filing and apply for a refund using
the Rev16 form.
- Traders and Travellers Connect Edition 4
- The SMME Traders Connect Newsletter edition 4 is
now available.
- In the October 2023 and March 2024 publications, focus was
placed on SARS Customs administered incentives, particularly the
Authorised Economic Operator and Customs Deferment.
- This was to raise awareness about these incentives so that our SMME traders can learn more about them and use the incentives to benefit their businesses and improve their compliance. This publication continues to zoom in on more incentives that the SMME trader community can benefit from.
