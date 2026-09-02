SHEroes Webinar | Beyond Detection: Reducing Fraud Through Proactive Prevention (Video)

SHEroes Beyond Internal Audit hosted an insightful webinar exploring how organisations can move beyond simply detecting fraud and embrace proactive strategies that prevent fraud before it occurs.

SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.

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SHEroes Beyond Internal Audit hosted an insightful webinar exploring how organisations can move beyond simply detecting fraud and embrace proactive strategies that prevent fraud before it occurs.

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