ARTICLE
2 September 2026

SHEroes Webinar | Beyond Detection: Reducing Fraud Through Proactive Prevention (Video)

SG
SNG Grant Thornton

Contributor

SNG Grant Thornton logo
SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.
Explore Firm Details
SHEroes Beyond Internal Audit hosted an insightful webinar exploring how organisations can move beyond simply detecting fraud and embrace proactive strategies that prevent fraud before it occurs.
South Africa Criminal Law
SNG Grant Thornton
SNG Grant Thornton are most popular:
  • within Environment, Employment and HR and Law Department Performance topic(s)
  • in Africa
  • with readers working within the Chemicals industries

SHEroes Beyond Internal Audit hosted an insightful webinar exploring how organisations can move beyond simply detecting fraud and embrace proactive strategies that prevent fraud before it occurs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of SNG Grant Thornton
SNG Grant Thornton
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More