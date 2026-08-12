IP ENSight | August 2026

Explore eight compelling intellectual property cases and developments, from a single patent generating $229 million in royalties to major brand disputes between 7-Eleven and Nike, pharmaceutical advertising battles...

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1. $229 million in royalties from a single patent by Dr Bernard Dippenaar

This article is a lesson in protecting assets: Safeguard the time, effort and resources you have expended developing new technology by filing a patent application as soon as possible.

2. 7-Eleven sues Nike over its shoe design and colour scheme by Dr Bernard Dippenaar 7-Eleven has filed a trade mark infringement lawsuit against Nike, alleging that the colour scheme and overall look of a new Air Max 95 sneaker closely resemble 7-Eleven's well-known orange, green and red branding.

3. The obesity drug wars: Now it's about the advertising by Dr Bernard Dippenaar

The battle between Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly is no longer being fought only in research laboratories or through patent portfolios. It has now moved into the courtroom over advertising claims.

4. Mauritius amends the Industrial Property Act 2019 to give domestic effect to the Harare Protocol by Pravin Barthia and Rowan Forster

Mauritius has incorporated the Harare Protocol into its domestic legal framework, confirming that ARIPO patents, utility models and industrial designs designating Mauritius enjoy the same protection and legal effect as nationally granted rights.

5. Molly Tea- A rare look at Chinese IP by Liézal Mostert

Trade mark infringement does not turn on reviewing design elements on their own or considering what inspired a trade mark design but on the commercial role a trade mark and the overall impression it leaves on consumers.

6. "Cool Joy!" gets the cold shoulder: ARB upholds imitation complaint against Epic Foods by Ilse du Plessis

Ice cream may be sweet, but the Advertising Regulatory Board's recent ruling leaves a bitter taste for Epic Foods, after upholding a complaint by Magnum ICC, finding that their packaging constituted undue imitation of the complainant's ''Joy" brand

7. ENS' IP & Innovation team recognised in IP STARS by Managing IP 2026 rankings

The IP STARS by Managing IP 2026 rankings have recognised our IP & Innovation team for its strength, expertise and market standing across key intellectual property practice areas.

8. Wimbledon and the 2026 Football World Cup by Tevin Jones

Wimbledon is about more than world-class tennis. Behind the Championships lies a powerful intellectual property strategy, with trade mark protection underpinning the value of official merchandise and helping to safeguard a major revenue stream.

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