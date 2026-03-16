IP ENSight | March 2026

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Our latest IP updates take a look at the fast‑moving developments shaping patents, trade marks and innovation across sectors. From smart glasses and blockbuster medicines to AI‑generated characters and celebrity trade mark battles, our team unpacks the cases and trends making headlines.
by Dr. Bernard Dippenaar
Smart glasses feel futuristic, with voice assistants, live translation and music built into everyday frames. But behind the sleek design lies an old question: who really owns the tech and the data that powers these devices?
When "cheaper" becomes illegal: The Wegovy copycat problem
by Dr. Bernard Dippenaar
Weight‑loss drugs are everywhere, so a USD49 "alternative" to a blockbuster medicine is bound to spark interest. But behind the buzz lies a real‑world lesson in IP, regulation and why patents matter.
by Dr. Bernard Dippenaar
AI can now generate blockbuster-style videos from a few prompts. But when your AI tool starts producing Spider-Man and Darth Vader on demand... expect lawyers to enter the chat.
mRNA wars: When vaccines become patent battlegrounds
by Dr. Bernard Dippenaar
The pandemic may have slowed, but the patent battles certainly have not. Two biotech giants are now fighting over the blueprint of modern vaccines and the outcome could shape the future of medical innovation.
The semaglutide gold rush begins
by Dr. Bernard Dippenaar
When a blockbuster drug's patent expires, it is not just doctors and patients who take notice but the entire pharmaceutical industry. And in India, March 2026 is shaping up to be exactly that moment.
Can a face be registered as a trade mark?
by Craig Shapiro
Can a human face function as a trade mark? This question is currently being tested before the EU Grand Board of Appeal in a case that could reshape how we think about personal image and brand identity.
by Tammi Pretorius
A recent case in Taiwan examines the common issue of confusingly
similar trade marks involving the Valentino brand
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Talking Taylor... We'll try to be Swift
by Gaelyn Scott
Taylor Swift , surely the most successful music artist in the world, is back in the news: this time over a trade mark dispute.
Two recent trade mark decisions in Japan: A contrasting pair of outcomes
by Rowan Forster
Japan has recently issued two notable trade mark decisions that illustrate how delicately balanced similarity assessments can be under Japanese trade mark law.
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