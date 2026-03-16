IP ENSight | March 2026

Our latest IP updates take a look at the fast‑moving developments shaping patents, trade marks and innovation across sectors. From smart glasses and blockbuster medicines to AI‑generated characters and celebrity trade mark battles, our team unpacks the cases and trends making headlines.

Smart glasses, smart patents

by Dr. Bernard Dippenaar

Smart glasses feel futuristic, with voice assistants, live translation and music built into everyday frames. But behind the sleek design lies an old question: who really owns the tech and the data that powers these devices?

When "cheaper" becomes illegal: The Wegovy copycat problem

by Dr. Bernard Dippenaar

Weight‑loss drugs are everywhere, so a USD49 "alternative" to a blockbuster medicine is bound to spark interest. But behind the buzz lies a real‑world lesson in IP, regulation and why patents matter.

When AI meets Mickey Mouse

by Dr. Bernard Dippenaar

AI can now generate blockbuster-style videos from a few prompts. But when your AI tool starts producing Spider-Man and Darth Vader on demand... expect lawyers to enter the chat.

mRNA wars: When vaccines become patent battlegrounds

by Dr. Bernard Dippenaar

The pandemic may have slowed, but the patent battles certainly have not. Two biotech giants are now fighting over the blueprint of modern vaccines and the outcome could shape the future of medical innovation.

The semaglutide gold rush begins

by Dr. Bernard Dippenaar

When a blockbuster drug's patent expires, it is not just doctors and patients who take notice but the entire pharmaceutical industry. And in India, March 2026 is shaping up to be exactly that moment.

Can a face be registered as a trade mark?

by Craig Shapiro

Can a human face function as a trade mark? This question is currently being tested before the EU Grand Board of Appeal in a case that could reshape how we think about personal image and brand identity.

The battle of the Valentinos

by Tammi Pretorius

A recent case in Taiwan examines the common issue of confusingly similar trade marks involving the Valentino brand

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Talking Taylor... We'll try to be Swift

by Gaelyn Scott

Taylor Swift , surely the most successful music artist in the world, is back in the news: this time over a trade mark dispute.

Two recent trade mark decisions in Japan: A contrasting pair of outcomes

by Rowan Forster

Japan has recently issued two notable trade mark decisions that illustrate how delicately balanced similarity assessments can be under Japanese trade mark law.

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