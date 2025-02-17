ARTICLE
17 February 2025

OAPI Launches 15th Edition Of Master's Degree In IP

On 24 January 2025, the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) welcomed new students to its prestigious master's degree in Intellectual Property offered at the University of Yaoundé II and the Denis Ekani Academy of Intellectual Property (APIDE). Students previously enrolled in the programme received online lectures from experts of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO. These lectures aimed to enhance knowledge in intellectual property administration, focusing on topics like the Madrid Protocol, the Hague Agreement, IP tools, and opposition proceedings.

