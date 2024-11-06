ARTICLE
6 November 2024

Investing In Africa | Intellectual Property (Video)

Africa's promising economic growth is fuelled by its youthful population, but weak IP protection exposes the market to counterfeit products, harming consumers, and legitimate businesses. IP specialists Gaelyn Scott, Ilse du Plessis, Dr Joanne van Harmelen, and Waldo Steyn will address best practices for effective IP protection and enforcement in Africa.

Originally Published 27 July 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

