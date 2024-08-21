Trade Mark Office To Resume Operations From 2 September 2024

The Libyan Trade Mark Office ("TMO") has been operating at limited capacity and has not been accepting new filings for some time. However, following a recently issued ministerial decree, the TMO will resume operations as of 2 September 2024.

From this date, applicants will once again be able to file trade mark applications in Libya.

We will continue to monitor any developments.

