ARTICLE
21 August 2024

Trade Mark Office To Resume Operations From 2 September 2024

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
The Libyan Trade Mark Office ("TMO") has been operating at limited capacity and has not been accepting new filings for some time.
South Africa Intellectual Property
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Libyan Trade Mark Office ("TMO") has been operating at limited capacity and has not been accepting new filings for some time. However, following a recently issued ministerial decree, the TMO will resume operations as of 2 September 2024.

From this date, applicants will once again be able to file trade mark applications in Libya.

We will continue to monitor any developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More