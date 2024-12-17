High Court Strengthens Taxpayer Rights, Urges Respect And Fair Treatment By SARS While Unravelling The Legal Question Of The Meaning Of "Bulk" In The Mineral Royalty Act

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

In the landmark decision of ASPASA NPC and others v C: SARS (2024), the High Court addresses a variety of procedural challenges raised by the Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (“SARS”) but also provides essential clarifications on two key legal issues: the High Court's directive under section 105 of the Tax Administration Act, 28 of 2011 (“TAA”) and the interpretation of the specified condition “bulk” in respect of aggregates in Schedule 2 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Mineral Royalty Act, 28 of 2008 ("Mineral Royalty Act”). These aspects have far-reaching implications for taxpayers in general and the aggregates industry specifically.

High Court rejects SARS' procedural tactics

SARS employed a multifaceted procedural strategy (no less than six preliminary and procedural grounds of defence) to obstruct the applicants from approaching the High Court on the merits of the case, namely a statutory interpretation matter in order to ensure their compliance with the Mineral Royalty Act. Despite these tactics, SARS itself had requested a special allocation from the Deputy Judge President of the Gauteng High Court, emphasising the urgent need for clarity on the interpretation of “bulk” to address the industry-wide concerns under the Mineral Royalty Act. The High Court categorically refuted SARS' procedural objections as deemed disingenuous, noting that its arguments focused on procedural barriers, despite its acknowledgement of the broader significance of resolving the legal standoff between it and the aggregates industry.

Jurisdiction

One of those procedural barriers raised by SARS was section 105 of the TAA which generally restricts tax disputes to the Tax Court unless the High Court directs otherwise. The provision aims to streamline tax litigation and ensure that disputes primarily follow the administrative remedies established in the TAA. However, the court identified appropriate or exceptional circumstances in this case that warranted deviation from the default position. These included:

The purely legal nature of the issue;

The widespread implications for the aggregates industry; and

The inability of the Tax Court to issue an industry-binding declaratory order.

The court highlighted the efficiency and certainty provided by a single High Court decision rather than a series of Tax Court decisions, each binding the immediate parties. By granting the section 105 directive, the court reinforced the role of the High Court in addressing legal questions in “tax matters” of significant public interest and industry-wide relevance.

This sets an important precedent for taxpayers seeking declaratory relief from the High Court in order to obtain clarity and certainty on statutory interpretation issues. The court's decision comes amidst a growing body of cases challenging the scope of section 105 of the TAA. Taxpayers should not be dismayed by the recent string of Supreme Court of Appeal cases barring the High Court from considering pure legal issues, as this judgment reaffirms the High Court's vital role in addressing legal issues in tax matters. Several pending judgments in the Constitutional Court are poised to be seminal in shaping taxpayer rights and the boundaries of the High Court's inherent jurisdiction in tax matters.

Interpretation of the condition “bulk” and the purpose of the Mineral Royalty Act

The interpretation and the meaning of the condition of “bulk” in Schedule 2 of the Mineral Royalty Act as it relates to aggregates was the crux of the dispute. SARS argued that “bulk” referred to aggregates at any stage, including post-beneficiation. In contrast, the applicants contended that “bulk” should be interpreted as the state of aggregates in their unprocessed form, at the “muck pile” (i.e. the unprocessed condition immediately after extraction).

The court adopted a purposive approach, analysing the text, context, and purpose of the Mineral Royalty Act. The court noted that “bulk” in the context of the Mineral Royalty Act carries a technical meaning aligned with the industry's understanding, rather than the meaning in common parlance. In upholding the applicants' interpretation, the court concluded that the condition “bulk” in Schedule 2 means the shot rock (i.e. blasted rock) at the quarry face prior to any beneficiation. Thus, aggregates at the muck pile are in the condition stipulated by Schedule 2 as it is commercially viable at the mine mouth, reinforcing that royalties must be levied at the condition of the first saleable point.

The Mineral Royalty Act, as the court observed, serves two fundamental purposes, promoting beneficiation rather than penalising it and ensuring fair compensation to the State for the extraction of mineral resources. These dual objectives underscore the critical role of mineral royalties in balancing economic activity with national interests. The court rejected SARS' interpretation as it effectively nullified section 6(2)(b) of the Mineral Royalty Act, which accounts for changes in mineral condition post-beneficiation. The SARS approach, the court reasoned, would discourage beneficiation, impose disproportionate royalties through the increased value through the process of beneficiation, and is inherently discriminatory as to determine a royalty based on an increased value would be to penalise aggregates in a manner in which mineral bearing ore is not penalised, and result in absurd outcomes detrimental to the aggregates industry and the broader economy.

The court's analysis resonates beyond the aggregates industry, as the interpretational principles outlined could influence disputes in other mining royalty matters. Mining taxpayers, even those outside the aggregates industry, should take heed of the court's emphasis on the purpose of the Mineral Royalty Act not to penalise but rather promote beneficiation and its implications for tax obligations in the mining sector.

Strike-out application against SARS' allegations and treatment of taxpayers

The High Court's judgment also granted the applicants' strike-out application against SARS where the judgment was particularly scathing, addressing SARS' conduct in the litigation. The court noted with regret that the statements made by SARS in its answering affidavit were intemperate, disproportionate, and reflective of an inappropriate hostility toward taxpayers. These included baseless accusations that the applicants were abusing court processes, involved in a stratagem, lacked bona fides and were engaged in conduct described as “at best opportunistic and at worst trying to mislead the court”. This is especially troubling given SARS' role as an “important and powerful organ of state”, expected to uphold fairness and impartiality in its dealings with taxpayers.

The court highlighted that the applicants had approached the court not to undermine SARS, but to ensure compliance with the Mineral Royalty Act and clarify statutory ambiguities that directly impacted their mineral royalty obligations. The court further reasoned that allowing SARS to use such an intemperate tone against taxpayers, who are compelled to maintain ongoing interactions with SARS by submitting to assessments, would unfairly tip the scales and necessitate intervention to “level” “the playing fields”. The court's disapproval was heightened by the fact that SARS had previously issued a non-binding written opinion to the fourth to eleventh applicants, explicitly agreeing with their interpretation of the Mineral Royalty Act, as adopted by the applicants in this case. Despite this, SARS adopted a hostile and contradictory stance, opposing the applicants' reasonable and lawful application. Such conduct, the court emphasised, is not befitting of a public authority tasked with administering the tax law fairly and respectfully.

In granting the strike-out application with costs on a punitive scale, the court sent a clear message that taxpayers are entitled to be treated with respect and professionalism, particularly in matters of pure statutory interpretation. SARS' regrettable approach in this case stands as a cautionary tale, reminding all state organs of their obligation to act with decorum and fairness in all interactions with taxpayers.

Significance of declaratory orders beyond this case

The court emphasised that declaratory orders in the High Court provide faster resolutions than the Tax Court and carry binding authority, promoting legal certainty. Rather than fostering litigation, declaratory orders in the High Court avert a multitude of Tax Court litigation by clarifying legal interpretations, thereby reducing the volume of cases reaching the Tax Court. The court noted that it is more appropriate for the High Court to adjudicate such cases, as its binding authority prevents inconsistent rulings and unnecessary Tax Court disputes, ultimately serving the interests of justice and ensuring efficient resolution of legal interpretational issues. This approach benefits not only taxpayers but also SARS by streamlining the interpretation of contentious legal provisions. In doing so, declaratory orders advance judicial efficiency while protecting the integrity of tax administration.

Conclusion

The High Court's decision in ASPASA NPC and others v C: SARS (2024) is a landmark judgment with profound implications for tax administration and statutory interpretation. By addressing the procedural barriers raised by SARS, granting the section 105 directive, and providing a well-reasoned interpretation of “bulk”, the court not only clarified critical aspects of the Mineral Royalty Act but also reaffirmed the High Court judiciary's role in ensuring fairness and legal certainty. For taxpayers, this judgment is a reminder of the power of the High Court to resolve complex legal disputes and the importance of holding administrative authorities to account. Mining taxpayers, in particular, should note the broader interpretational principles established by this case, which could significantly impact their tax obligations in future disputes.

To access the full judgment, click here.

*ENS represented ASPASA and the other applicants in this matter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.