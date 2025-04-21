Thinking Of Buying Or Selling Immovable Property? Here's A Guide To The Associated Costs

Clients are often taken aback when they receive a proforma statement detailing the conveyancing costs for transferring immovable property or registering a mortgage bond.

Beyond the conveyancing fees, the additional expenses can be equally daunting. This guide provides an overview of the anticipated costs for both sellers and purchasers, ensuring you are well-prepared for your property transaction.

For the Seller:

Existing Bond Settlement: If there is an existing bond registered over the property, the seller is responsible for settling the bond cancellation figures as issued by the relevant financial institutions. Bond cancellation attorney fees as well as the Deeds Office registration fees are also for the seller's account.

For the Purchaser:

Transfer Statement Settlement: The purchaser is responsible for the transfer fees, which are tariff-based and calculated on the purchase price or value of the property together with the Deeds Office registration fees, SARS transfer duty application fees and ancillary administrative fees and disbursements reflected on the statement of account.

Additional Considerations

This overview covers the primary costs associated with property transfers and bond registrations. Further expenses may arise if an original deed of transfer is missing and a duplicate must be obtained, or if an error in the existing deed requires rectification prior to registration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.