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26 July 2026

Legal Bytes Over Coffee: Episode 6 | 2026 (Video)

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ENS

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ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
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ENSafrica provides important legal disclaimers regarding the use and reproduction of information from their materials. The firm clarifies the limitations of their published content...
South Africa Corporate/Commercial Law
Nana Yaa Ahmed and Priyanka Raath
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  • within Immigration, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • in Africa

A podcast where tech, media and telecoms law meets real conversation, one legal byte at a time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Nana Yaa Ahmed
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Priyanka Raath
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