Regulatory Approval And Patent Freedom To Operate

A business preparing to launch a crop-protection product in South Africa may invest substantially in technical data, registration, product development, manufacturing arrangements and distribution. Regulatory approval confirms compliance with the applicable registration framework. It does not establish that commercialisation of the product will be free from third-party patent rights.

With an entrenched history in Africa, we have, for the last 145 years, assisted clients from individuals to multi-national corporations in all sectors, in safeguarding their intellectual property rights. While acknowledging our established past, we continue to offer relevant and innovative IP services across Africa, an ever-changing and developing landscape that requires specialist knowledge to succeed.

The regulatory and patent requirements associated with bringing an agricultural remedy to market are closely related in practice, but they perform different legal functions.

A business preparing to launch a crop-protection product in South Africa may invest substantially in technical data, registration, product development, manufacturing arrangements and distribution. Regulatory approval confirms compliance with the applicable registration framework. It does not establish that commercialisation of the product will be free from third-party patent rights.

The regulatory process is governed principally by the Fertilizers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act 36 of 1947 and the requirements administered by the Registrar. The Department of Agriculture’s 2026 Chemistry Data Requirements Guideline contains detailed provisions concerning technical-grade active ingredients, chemical equivalence, formulated products and storage stability.

Patent freedom to operate requires a separate analysis directed at the product that the business intends to manufacture, import or sell.

That assessment may include the active ingredient, its chemical form, combinations with other compounds, formulation technology, dosage regimes, crystal forms, manufacturing processes and other technical features capable of falling within existing patent claims. Relevant South African patents must then be considered by reference to their legal status, ownership, term and claim scope.

South African crop-protection litigation demonstrates how these issues can arise in practice. The proceedings involving Villa Crop Protection v Bayer Intellectual Property concerned allegations that Villa Crop’s Tivoli product infringed a South African patent relating to Spirotetramat, an active ingredient used in crop-protection products. Villa Crop challenged the patent on grounds including novelty and inventiveness. Subsequent Constitutional Court proceedings dealt with procedural issues rather than a final determination of the patent merits, but the dispute illustrates the patent questions that may accompany the introduction of competing agricultural products.

A market-entry programme is generally better served where regulatory and patent work proceed in parallel.

Early patent landscaping can identify potential obstacles while product design and commercial planning remain capable of adjustment. If relevant rights are identified, the business can assess their scope and validity, consider alternative formulations or processes, investigate licensing where appropriate or align commercial timing with patent expiry.

The business should also consider protection of its own technical developments during the same process. New formulation work may warrant patent protection, while manufacturing knowledge and other technical information may be more appropriately retained as confidential know-how. Regulatory data generated internally or through third parties should be subject to appropriate ownership and confidentiality arrangements.

Section 17 of Act 36 restricts unauthorised disclosure of information acquired under the Act, while the Promotion of Access to Information Act provides additional protection for certain confidential commercial, scientific and technical information. These statutory protections form part of a broader framework that should also include suitable contractual and internal safeguards.

An effective market-entry strategy therefore requires coordination across regulatory compliance, patent clearance and protection of the business’s own intellectual property.

Before significant expenditure is committed to registration and launch, the business should understand the regulatory evidence required for approval, the third-party patent rights capable of affecting commercialisation, and the technical assets within the new product that warrant protection.

Regulatory approval permits participation in a regulated market. Freedom to operate under patent law must be established separately.

KISCH IP advises crop-protection businesses on the regulatory and patent considerations associated with product development and market entry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.