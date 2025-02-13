ARIPO – Increase In Official Fees And Amendments To Harare Protocol And Regulations To Come Into Effect 1 March 2025

In a notice signed by the Director General of ARIPO, Bemanya Twebaze dated 31 January 2025, ARIPO announced that amendments to the Harare Protocol and Regulations will come into effect on 1 March 2025.

The Harare Protocol governs the filing of patent, utility model and industrial design applications filed at ARIPO. Patent or design applications filed via ARIPO in terms of the Harare Protocol can include the designation of up to 20 member states. Although the number of patent and design applications filed in ARIPO has dropped off in the past year, the Harare Protocol performs well and facilitates efficient and effective protection for patent and design proprietors in Africa.

The amendments include various provisions amending the time limits for responding to certain notifications issued by ARIPO and now permit a patent to proceed to grant with different claims sets for different member states. This is a significant and welcome improvement which will assist applicants who are faced with rejections specific to certain member states.

The revised documentation incorporating the amendments are still under review but appear to focus mainly on improving the general administration and efficiencies by the ARIPO Secretariat in managing operations under the Harare Protocol.

ARIPO has also announced a significant increase to the official fees for some patent and design services and has introduced several new fee items. We are engaging with ARIPO regarding possible delay in implementation of the increased fees pending further engagement with stakeholders and consideration of the impact that the increase in the official fees may have on ARIPO's long term strategic goals.

Further updates will be provided as and when they become available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.