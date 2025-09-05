ARTICLE
5 September 2025

Women Powering Progress | Sizakele Zindela (Video)

SNG Grant Thornton

Sizakele Zindela believes forensics is not just about solving cases but about building trust, restoring confidence, and preventing future risks. She sees the future of forensics as deeply shaped by technology and artificial intelligence (AI). With the rise of cybercrime and AI-driven financial fraud, she is focused on expanding digital forensic capabilities, including e-discovery, data extraction, and advanced analytics tools.

Join her and her team tomorrow, 5 September 2025, for an engaging session where they explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising financial crime prevention. https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0mPq5B0

