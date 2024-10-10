Sasol, a major South African energy and chemical company, is facing a significant tax dispute with the South African Revenue Service (SARS). The company has been granted leave to appeal against a High Court ruling that its Isle of Man-based treasury unit, Sasol Financing International (SFI), is liable to pay tax in South Africa.

This case could have far-reaching implications for other South African multinational companies with offshore treasury operations. The outcome will likely provide clarity on whether such activities are subject to South African taxation.

The Background

Sasol established SFI in the Isle of Man to perform internal treasury functions, including pooling foreign currency, extending loans to other group entities, and investing surplus funds. SARS conducted a multi-year audit of SFI, resulting in revised tax assessments that could cost Sasol up to R3 billion.

The case presents a complex legal dispute with significant implications for South African tax law. In granting Sasol leave to appeal its decision, the Pretoria High Court ruled that there are reasonable prospects that the Supreme Court of Appeal might reach a different conclusion.

Potential Implications

If the Supreme Court of Appeal upholds the High Court's ruling, it could have significant consequences for South African multinational companies with foreign subsidiaries, potentially discouraging such activities and hindering their ability to compete globally.

On the other hand, a ruling in favour of Sasol could provide much-needed clarity and certainty for South African companies operating in a complex international tax environment. It could also encourage foreign investment into South Africa.

Connection to the Coronation Case

The Sasol case shares similarities with the recent Coronation case, where SARS challenged the tax residency of Coronation's foreign subsidiary, Coronation Global Fund Managers (Ireland) Ltd. In both cases, SARS argued that the foreign companies were effectively managed and controlled from South Africa and as a result tax resident in South Africa.

The outcome of this case will further provide clarity on the issue of tax residency determinations for South African multinational companies with foreign business operations and the issue of management and control.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.