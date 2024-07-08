In-House Counsel Worldwide (ICW) and Mondaq are delighted to share a preview of their inaugural 2024 Global In-House Counsel Survey Report. With global in-house counsel respondents and strong regional representation across the globe, the report provides a unique insight in the global in-house counsel profession today and where it's heading over the next year.

Date: 9 July 2024

Time: 9:00 AM UTC & 3:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

With global in-house counsel respondents from over 60 countries and strong regional representation across the globe, as well as feedback across all in-house job levels, the report provides a unique insight in the global in-house counsel profession today and where it's heading over the next year.

The report contains insights into a number of areas that are important to global in-house legal departments and in-house counsel, including investment priorities, in-house activity and people-focussed questions (culture, challenges, wellbeing, equality, diversity & inclusion) and has been designed in partnership with our eminent Advisory Board.

Please join the survey architects and authors, ICW President, Stephen Rotstein and Mondaq CEO, Tim Harty on Tuesday July 9th for a moderated discussion pre-viewing the 2024 survey results.

The 2024 Global In-House Counsel Report is Sponsored by Alexa Translations.

