ARTICLE
6 November 2024

Investing In Africa | Insights From Nigeria's Investment Facilitation Agencies (Video)

E
ENS

Contributor

ENS logo
ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
Explore Firm Details
Catch up on the insightful discussions featuring experts from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council...
South Africa Government, Public Sector
Person photo placeholder
Authors

Catch up on the insightful discussions featuring experts from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, and other key institutions. Explore the challenges faced by Africa's largest economy and gain valuable insights into legislative and regulatory initiatives aimed at boosting foreign direct investment. Stay informed and be part of the transformation shaping Nigeria's investment landscape.

Originally published 02 October 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
  ENSafrica
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More