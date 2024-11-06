Investing In Africa | Insights From Nigeria's Investment Facilitation Agencies (Video)

Catch up on the insightful discussions featuring experts from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, and other key institutions. Explore the challenges faced by Africa's largest economy and gain valuable insights into legislative and regulatory initiatives aimed at boosting foreign direct investment. Stay informed and be part of the transformation shaping Nigeria's investment landscape.

Originally published 02 October 2023

