A Self-Sustaining Problem: How Government's Failure To Staff Its Hospitals Adequately Increases The Risk Of Medical Malpractice In State Hospitals

On 27 September 2024, the High Court in Pretoria held the MEC for Health of the Mpumalanga Provincial Government ("the Defendant") liable for the injuries a minor child sustained during his birth on 19 December 2010. In particular, the Court found that the hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathic brain injury sustained by the minor was caused as a result the negligence of the Defendant's staff who, among other things, failed to adequately monitor the patient's ("the Plaintiff") labour and failed to timeously perform a caesarean section when it became clear that same was necessary for the safety of the unborn child.

One of the defences raised by the Defendant was that, on the weekend in question, there was only one theatre and one anaesthetist available to service all the departments of the hospital, including the casualty department. It was their case that there were two patients who needed to go for surgery before the Plaintiff, and that, for this reason, there was a delay of over five hours between the indication of a caesarean section and its performance. Ultimately, Judge Millar found that the Defendant did not adduce any evidence to prove this allegation (of patients ahead of the Plaintiff). However, if the Defendant had been able to prove this allegation, can it be said that failure to adequately staff state hospitals is a defence for medical malpractice?

According to the South African Medical Association Trade Union, over 800 qualified doctors are unemployed in South Africa. At the same time, state-owned hospitals are grappling with a critical shortage of medical professionals. The reason given by the government for not employing more doctors is budget constraints. Does this circumstance not create a self-sustaining problem? If the government properly staffed its hospitals, would there be less instances of medical malpractice? If the government had to pay lower legal fees and fewer claim payouts, perhaps there would be more budget to adequately staff hospitals.

In summary, on 18 December 2010, the Plaintiff was admitted to Themba Hospital in labour. After 16 hours, and at 09h00 on 19 December 2010, she was administered Pitocin, which is a synthetic hormone used to increase the strength and frequency of contractions to assist in achieving labour in the setting of poor labour progress. On the strength of expert evidence, the court found that the Plaintiff was administered an excessively high dose of Pitocin. At 12h00, it became clear that the Plaintiff's labour had not progressed and that a caesarean section was indicated "for obstructed labour". Despite the risk created by the high dose of Pitocin, the foetal condition was not monitored or noted from 13h10 until 17h15, when the baby was delivered. As such, no intra-uterine resuscitation was done to improve oxygen delivery to the probably distressed foetus in order to reverse hypoxia and acidosis.

The child sustained a brain injury caused by hypoxia (which is oxygen deprivation). The hypoxia most likely occurred during the course of labour, because of the prolonged nature of the advanced stages of labour.

Due to his brain injury, the minor has since been diagnosed with severe mixed-type cerebral palsy. He is completely dependent on others for activities of daily functioning and will likely require care for the remainder of his life.

By virtue of Judge Millar's judgment, the state is liable for the minor's and Plaintiff's provable damages. The quantum of these damages will be determined at a later hearing. In a similar case, being N Mngomeni obo EN Zangwe v MEC for Health, Eastern Cape Province 2018, the court awarded the Plaintiff a total amount of R21 483 183. It is therefore possible that the medical negligence in the Plaintiff's case could cost the taxpayer upwards of R20 million.

High instance of cerebral palsy medical negligence cases in South Africa

According to Dr Thembi Katangwe, a Paediatric Neurologist and PhD Candidate at Stellenbosch University's Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, 10 out of every 1000 babies born in Soth Africa will be diagnosed with cerebral palsy. This is in comparison with global instance rate of 1 – 4 instances for every 1000 babies.

Based on data from provincial departments of health up to the 2018/2019 financial year, The Clinton Health Access Initiative Health financing teams found that about "50% of all claims are cerebral palsy-type claims (birth asphyxia, neonatal encephalopathy, cerebral palsy), making up more than 60% of the liabilities in six out of the nine provinces".

Between 2014 and 2021, South Africa's provincial health departments paid almost R10 Billion in medical negligence claims.

Dr Katangwe asserts that the causes of cerebral palsy can be prevented, both through antenatal and labour observation and care. However, in an overburdened and understaffed public health care system such as South Africa's, this becomes a challenge, as is clear from the Plaintiff's case.

Frequently, in medical malpractice cases against the state, the State will often aver that the care provided was what was available at the time, considering the resources at its disposal. However, it is not reasonable to expect people who have to rely on public health to accept substandard care. This state of affairs leaves underprivileged women, and their unborn children, more vulnerable to medical malpractice, versus women who can afford private care. Women who can afford private healthcare are more likely to receive more attentive pre-natal and labour care, whilst public hospitals are overburdened with the number of patients they are responsible for, and are chronically under resourced.

There is no lack of skilled medical practitioners in South Africa. There is, however, a lack of jobs for those practitioners. Underfunding of our state hospitals leads to understaffing of them. This means that doctors in state-owned hospitals end up caring for more patients at one time than is reasonable and safe. The data clearly shows that this is leading to poorer health outcomes for underprivileged women and children, and a higher instance of medical malpractice. The billions of rands paid out for medical malpractice claims could have rather gone to properly resourcing the hospital in the first place, and the malpractice might have been avoided.

The National Health Insurance Act and how it intends to address this problem

On 15 May 2024, President Ramaphosa signed the National Health Insurance ("the NHI") Act 20 of 2023 into law. The Act intends to, among other things, "achieve universal access to quality health care services in the Republic in accordance with section 27 of the Constitution" and "to create mechanisms for the equitable, effective and efficient utilisation of the resources of the Fund to meet the health needs of the population."

In summary, under the NHI, the government will establish a fund, which it will use to buy healthcare services for people from both public and private sectors. The idea is that any South African citizen, permanent resident, or refugee will be able to walk into their nearest hospital, clinic, or GP's office that has a contract with the NHI fund and get treated for free. In this way, the NHI intends to create access for underprivileged people to healthcare practitioners and facilities they would normally would not have under the current system.

The NHI is well intentioned. However, fears have been raised that implementation of the Fund will simply transfer the problem of over burden from the public sector to the private sector. The problem is not addressed, it is just shifted somewhere else. It would, perhaps have been better for government to instead have focused on staffing and resourcing hospitals already under its jurisdiction.

That being said, it is unclear, at this stage, how effective the NHI will be at addressing the inequalities of access to healthcare in South Africa and in providing adequate services to all. The NHI will be enacted through a series of regulations and other acts, which have yet to be passed. Any critique at this stage is therefore only theoretical.

