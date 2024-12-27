South African Points-Based Immigration System (PBIS) (Podcast)

self

In this Immigration Conversation podcast episode, Senior Manager Lindiwe Mapota interviews Director Johannes Kgotso Tiba on recent changes to the South African immigration system following the long-anticipated publication of the Points-Based Immigration System (PBIS). Together, they discuss the PBIS's impact on businesses and explore key elements such as transparency and attributes.

