27 December 2024

South African Points-Based Immigration System (PBIS) (Podcast)

Fragomen

Contributor

In this Immigration Conversation podcast episode, Senior Manager Lindiwe Mapota interviews Director Johannes Kgotso Tiba on recent changes to the South African...
South Africa Immigration
Johannes Kgotso Tiba and Lindiwe Mapota

In this Immigration Conversation podcast episode, Senior Manager Lindiwe Mapota interviews Director Johannes Kgotso Tiba on recent changes to the South African immigration system following the long-anticipated publication of the Points-Based Immigration System (PBIS). Together, they discuss the PBIS's impact on businesses and explore key elements such as transparency and attributes.

Authors
Johannes Kgotso Tiba
Lindiwe Mapota
