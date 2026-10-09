ARTICLE
9 October 2026

Gambling Advertising Crackdown Signals Heightened Compliance Risk

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South Africa's advertising and gambling regulators have established a formal partnership to enhance oversight of gambling advertising practices. This strategic alliance introduces stricter monitoring of digital campaigns, influencer marketing, and illegal online gambling promotions, signaling a new era of heightened scrutiny for industry players.
South Africa Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
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South Africa’s advertising and gambling regulators have formalised a strategic alliance aimed at strengthening the regulation of gambling advertising. With increased focus on digital campaigns, influencer marketing, and illegal online gambling promotions, players operating in the sector should expect heightened scrutiny and stricter enforcement of advertising standards. The move comes ahead of the Advertising Regulatory Board’s (ARB) expected updated Gambling Code and reflects a growing regulatory emphasis on consumer protection and responsible advertising practices.

The Memorandum of Understanding between these regulators specifically makes way for monitoring and addressing non-compliant gambling advertising, responding to breaches of advertising standards and establishing referral mechanisms for complaints relating to gambling advertising. This is in addition to cooperation by the regulators in creating educational campaigns to strengthen awareness of best practices amongst consumers and gambling operators.

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