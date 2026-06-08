ENS Webinars | When Is An Operation A Mine (Video)

Willem Le Roux’s articles from ENS are most popular:
- with Finance and Tax Executives
- in Africa
- in Africa
- with readers working within the Healthcare industries
When is an operation legally considered a mine and what does that mean for health and safety? Hosted by our MOHS experts, Pieter Colyn, with insights from Willem Le Roux and Celeste Coles.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]