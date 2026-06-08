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8 June 2026

ENS Webinars | When Is An Operation A Mine (Video)

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ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
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South Africa Employment and HR
Willem Le Roux,Pieter Colyn, and Celeste Coles
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Willem Le Roux’s articles from ENS are most popular:
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When is an operation legally considered a mine and what does that mean for health and safety? Hosted by our MOHS experts, Pieter Colyn, with insights from Willem Le Roux and Celeste Coles. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Willem Le Roux
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Pieter Colyn
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Celeste Coles
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