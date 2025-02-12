Africa's Strategic Opportunities And Geopolitical Challenges (Podcast)

In this episode of Geopolcast, Elisabeth Braw and Peter Pham talk about Africa's strategic, geopolitical and economic importance. The episode explores the increased competition in Africa, including the growing presence of Russia and China.
It also examines relationships with Western nations, such as the U.S., which are engaging with key African countries, including Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria. The episode addresses the major challenges that Africa faces, such as civil wars and the threat of large-scale migrations.
Africa's strategic opportunities and geopolitical challenges
Transcript for this episode
PETER PHAM: Africa is indeed the continent of tomorrow. And amidst all the crises and challenges that are the priority of any given day, we can't lose sight of that long-term geo-strategic, geopolitical, and I would add geo-economic importance of this continent.
ELISABETH BRAW: A warm welcome to Geopolcast, the podcast from WTW exploring geopolitics and its impact. My name is Elizabeth Braw. I'm a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, where I focus on the intersection between geopolitics and the globalized economy, and also hybrid and gray zone aggression. And I'm the author of Goodbye Globalization and the upcoming, The Undersea War.
In each episode, I'm joined by experts who can help us better understand geopolitically related issues of the day. In recent episodes, we have discussed attacks on global shipping, risks facing the oil and gas sector, and threats to undersea infrastructure, among many other things.
