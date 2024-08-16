Barnard Inc is a full-service commercial law firm, with services covering corporate and compliance, intellectual property, construction, mining and engineering, property, fiduciary services commercial litigation, M&A, restructuring, insurance, and family law. Our attorneys advise listed and private companies, individuals, and local and foreign organisations across South Africa, Africa and internationally.

On 02 August 2024, the High Court of the Western Cape of South Africa delivered a significant judgment involving disputes related to minor children. The case emphasises a fundamental principle that runs through all family law matters—the best interests of the child. This guiding principle played a pivotal role in the Court's decision.

In this case, the parents of a minor child had divorced, and their divorce decree included a settlement agreement and parenting plan. The matter initially arose from an urgent application heard on 05 March 2024, where the Applicant (the father) sought extensive relief against the Respondent (the mother), including:

Limiting or suspending the Respondent's parental rights and responsibilities; Declaring the Applicant the sole decision-maker regarding holiday arrangements outside of South Africa; Authorising the Applicant as the sole signatory for documentation required for the minor child to travel outside of South Africa.

The Court, by agreement between the parties, issued the following order:

The Respondent's parental rights and responsibilities were suspended solely for the purpose of the March-April 2024 holiday. The Applicant was declared the sole authorised caretaker and signatory for the holiday arrangements outside South Africa during that period. The Applicant was authorised as the sole signatory for travel documentation, and the Respondent's consent was not required. The Applicant was required to ensure that the Respondent had a direct line of communication with the child during the holiday. The matter was postponed for further proceedings, set down for 12 June 2024.

The March-April holiday took place without incident. However, following the holiday, the Respondent filed a lengthy answering affidavit that focused largely on past disputes between herself and the Applicant, including numerous irrelevant allegations. In response, the Applicant submitted a replying affidavit, concentrating on the current issues.

On 02 June 2024, the Respondent sought permission to file a further affidavit consisting of 332 pages, in which she accused the Applicant of abusive behaviour towards the child. From the outset, the case was marked by acrimonious mudslinging, particularly from the Respondent. The Court found it telling that the Respondent did not raise allegations of abuse until after the Applicant requested consent for the overseas holiday, despite having previously consented to similar trips.

On 12 June 2024, the matter was heard by the Acting Judge President, who directed the Family Advocate's office to conduct an investigation, and the case was postponed to 31 July 2024. However, on that date, the final report from the Family Advocate was still not ready. The Respondent's counsel requested a further postponement, while the Applicant's counsel argued that the matter should proceed. The Judge opted to hear the arguments.

The Applicant argued that the Respondent's refusal to consent to overseas travel was unreasonable and that the Court's intervention was necessary. When intervening in such cases, a Court must assess what constitutes the best interests of the child.

After considering the arguments and the preliminary report from the Family Advocate, the Court found no evidence that the child was in any danger. The Court also took into account that the Applicant had previously travelled abroad with the child on three occasions, without any allegations of harm or abuse from the Respondent at the time.

The preliminary report from the Family Advocate recommended that the parties attend co-parenting classes and provided additional suggestions regarding contact and care arrangements. Crucially, the report noted that during the interview, the child showed no signs of fear or abuse, leading to the conclusion that no abuse had occurred.

The Court allowed the Family Advocate or either party to supplement their papers if circumstances changed in the future. Ultimately, the order was granted in favour of the Applicant, allowing him to travel overseas with the child.

The Court made a poignant observation in its judgment: "When estranged or divorced parents claim to act in the best interest of the child, yet engage in conflict, they inadvertently subject the child to emotional turmoil."

This judgment underscores the challenges inherent in family law, where sweeping statements and acrimonious litigation often overshadow the best interests of the child. In this case, the Judge displayed commendable restraint, avoiding unnecessary historical details and instead focusing on the facts and the child's welfare in reaching her decision.

As family law practitioners, we frequently encounter clients who have endured lengthy and emotionally draining legal battles. While it is understandable that parties may feel compelled to share everything with the Court, it is crucial to remain focused on the best interests of the child and the relevant facts when approaching the Court.

