6 November 2024

Investing In Africa | Zambia Beyond Connectivity (Video)

Contributor

ENS logo
ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
Data Protection Commissioner Mr Likando Luywa, in discussion with our Executive, Era Gunning, a data protection specialist, and Chipili Salati, a partner at Mulenga Mundashi Legal Practitioners in Zambia....
South Africa Privacy
Data Protection Commissioner Mr Likando Luywa, in discussion with our Executive, Era Gunning, a data protection specialist, and Chipili Salati, a partner at Mulenga Mundashi Legal Practitioners in Zambia discuss and share crucial insights into the changing landscape of Zambia's digital economy.

Originally published 24 August 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

  ENSafrica
