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7 September 2026

Webinar Recording | AI Governance Under King V From Principles To Practice (Video)

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Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

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As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in South African workplaces, a critical gap has emerged: while the majority of employees are actively using generative AI tools...
South Africa Corporate/Commercial Law
Yaniv Kleitman,Roxanne Bain,Crystal Yang
+1 Authors

Research shows that 68% of South Africans have used Generative AI for work, yet only 15% of businesses have an AI governance framework. In this webinar, our experts unpack how King V intersects with South African law, why AI governance is a strategic advantage, and the practical steps to building a proportionate, risk-based framework.

Watch the full webinar and discover how to move from uncertainty to confident AI governance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Yaniv Kleitman
Yaniv Kleitman
Photo of Roxanne Bain
Roxanne Bain
Photo of Safee-Naaz Siddiqi
Safee-Naaz Siddiqi
Photo of Crystal Yang
Crystal Yang
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