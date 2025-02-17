ARTICLE
17 February 2025

Deregistration Of Non-Compliant Companies

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) plans to deregister approximately 800,000 non-compliant companies. This initiative aims to address inactive entities and enforce compliance with annual return and beneficial ownership requirements. Companies that fail to submit annual returns for two consecutive cycles or disclose beneficial ownership information will face deregistration. This action is part of efforts to improve the national business register's accuracy, enhance transparency, and support South Africa's efforts to avoid grey listing. The CIPC is also running awareness campaigns and giving companies time to comply before acting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

