Do Post-Commencement Creditors Now Have A Say In Business Rescue?

The Impact of the Wescoal Judgment on the Voting Rights of Post-Commencement Creditors in Business Rescue Proceedings

The Supreme Court of Appeal's (SCA) recent decision in Mashwayi Projects (Pty) Ltd and Others v Wescoal Mining (Pty) Ltd and Others (2025 ZASCA 5) has fundamentally reshaped the landscape of business rescue proceedings in South Africa. This landmark ruling has definitively affirmed that post-commencement creditors (PCFs) have voting rights in business rescue proceedings. By recognising the critical role PCFs play in the restructuring process, the judgment has introduced a new dynamic into business rescue law, with significant implications for practitioners, creditors, and distressed companies alike.

The Landmark Ruling: Voting Rights for Post-Commencement Creditors

The case arose from a dispute regarding the validity of a business rescue plan proposed for Arnot Opco (Pty) Ltd, which was undergoing business rescue proceedings. A key point of contention was whether PCFs – creditors whose claims arise after a company enters business rescue – were entitled to vote on the proposed business rescue plan. The High Court had ruled that only pre-commencement creditors had such voting rights, but this was overturned by the SCA.

The SCA's decision, delivered by Dippenaar AJA, rejected the restrictive interpretation of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 (the Act) that limited voting rights solely to pre-commencement creditors. Instead, the court held that:

– The term creditor as used in the Act is not explicitly confined to pre-commencement creditors.

– There is no statutory basis for excluding PCFs from voting on business rescue plans.

– The objectives of business rescue – to facilitate the survival and restructuring of financially distressed companies – necessitate the inclusion of PCFs in the decision-making process.

– Excluding PCFs would create an unbalanced and commercially unrealistic scenario, discouraging post-commencement financing, which is vital for the success of business rescues.

This ruling provides much-needed clarity and ensures that PCFs, who frequently play a pivotal role in sustaining businesses under rescue, are afforded a say in the approval of business rescue plans.

Strengthening the Position of PCFs

The decision represents a significant shift in favour of PCFs, who now have a formalised influence in business rescue proceedings. The recognition of their voting rights means that:

– PCFs can now actively participate in shaping the restructuring strategy of a company in distress.

– Their financial contributions to a business in rescue will be better protected, as they will have direct input in determining whether a business rescue plan is viable.

– The judgment acknowledges that PCFs take on significant risk by providing finance or services to a company undergoing business rescue and should therefore have a proportionate degree of control over its future.

In effect, the ruling incentivises the provision of post-commencement finance (PCF), as lenders and service providers will now have a greater ability to influence the rescue process and the eventual outcome.

Implications for Business Rescue Practitioners

The Wescoal judgment imposes new obligations on business rescue practitioners (BRPs) when conducting creditor meetings and compiling voting results. The key takeaways for BRPs include:

– Revised Vote Tallying Process: BRPs must now include PCFs in the calculation of voting thresholds when determining whether a business rescue plan has been approved under section 152 of the Companies Act.

BRPs must now include PCFs in the calculation of voting thresholds when determining whether a business rescue plan has been approved under section 152 of the Companies Act. – Greater Scrutiny of Voting Interests: The distinction between pre-commencement and post-commencement creditors is now less relevant when tallying votes, requiring BRPs to ensure that PCFs are afforded their rightful say in the process.

The distinction between pre-commencement and post-commencement creditors is now less relevant when tallying votes, requiring BRPs to ensure that PCFs are afforded their rightful say in the process. – Potential for Disputed Outcomes: BRPs may face challenges from pre-commencement creditors who may seek to minimise the influence of PCFs. BRPs will need to navigate these disputes carefully, ensuring compliance with the ruling while managing competing creditor interests.

BRPs may face challenges from pre-commencement creditors who may seek to minimise the influence of PCFs. BRPs will need to navigate these disputes carefully, ensuring compliance with the ruling while managing competing creditor interests. – Strategic Adjustments to Rescue Plans: Business rescue strategies will need to account for the influence of PCFs, potentially leading to revised financial models and negotiation tactics when structuring a business rescue plan.

The Wescoal judgment is a decision that significantly impacts business rescue law in South Africa. By affirming that post-commencement creditors have voting rights in business rescue proceedings, the SCA has ensured a more equitable process that acknowledges the risks undertaken by those who provide critical financial support to distressed businesses. The ruling enhances the likelihood of successful rescues by fostering greater confidence in post-commencement financing, ultimately benefiting the broader business rescue ecosystem.

Going forward, business rescue practitioners, financiers, and distressed companies must adapt to this new framework, where PCFs hold a decisive voice in determining the fate of businesses undergoing restructuring.

