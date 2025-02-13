ARTICLE
13 February 2025

New Implementation Date For FLAC Instruments For SIFI Banks And Their Holding Companies

E
ENS

Contributor

South Africa Corporate/Commercial Law
Matthew Morrison,Daniel Torr, and Sinovuyo Damane
The Prudential Authority ("PA") has introduced a new effective date for banks designated as systemically important financial institutions ("SIFIs") and their holding companies to comply with Prudential Standard RA03 – Flac Instruments for Designated Institutions (the "Standard"), which was previously published as a draft for consultation. According to Prudential Communication 19 of 2024 published by the PA on 11 December 2024, the extension from the previously proposed implementation date of 1 January 2025 to 1 January 2026 is due to "operationalisation challenges". The 6-year phase-in period which was initially included in the draft version of the Standard remains unchanged and will commence on the new implementation date of 1 January 2026.

SIFIs and their holding companies will therefore be required from the beginning of next year to ensure they can maintain a sufficient level of Flac instruments or Flac instruments and other qualifying instruments that will be available during resolution for bail-in, in line with the 6-year phase-in period set out in the Standard.

In summary, Flac instruments are unsecured debt instruments issued by a designated institution or its holding company that meets the requirements as set out in the Standard. For a recap and for further information on Flac instruments, "designated institutions", "resolution" and "bail-in", please refer to our previous articles below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison
Person photo placeholder
Daniel Torr
Person photo placeholder
Sinovuyo Damane
