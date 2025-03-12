Puck It: Fanatics Wins Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Hockey Puck-Shaped Memorabilia

*Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Fanatics, Inc., a global digital sports platform, recently triumphed in a copyright infringement lawsuit brought by William Grondin, the creator of "Slice of the Ice", a hockey memorabilia product. Grondin claimed Fanatics copied his product, a transparent hockey puck filled with melted rink ice from famous NHL ice hockey games (he even went so far as to include a "certificate of authenticity attesting to the authenticity of the water." – how can you not love this?). However, the U.S. Court of Appeals sided with Fanatics, ruling that the use of a "puck-shaped object" was not protected by copyright law.

Key takeaways

There is no protection for ideas: The court emphasised that while specific expressions of an idea can be protected by copyright, the underlying ideas themselves (such as filling a product with melted rink ice) are not. Know your rights: This case highlights important lessons for entrepreneurs and businesses navigating IP in the realm of product design (be it electronic or physical). Understanding the limitations of what is capable of being protected in terms of relevant IP law and how best to protect yourself is essential.

Getting appropriate and commercially sensible IP advice can have a significant impact on your business.

