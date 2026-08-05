Legal Bytes Over Coffee: Episode 7 | 2026 (Video)

A podcast where tech, media and telecoms law meets real conversation, one legal byte at a time.

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

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Priyanka Raath’s articles from ENS are most popular: in Africa

in Africa

with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations, Banking & Credit and Healthcare industries ENS are most popular: within Immigration, Consumer Protection, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

A podcast where tech, media and telecoms law meets real conversation, one legal byte at a time.

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