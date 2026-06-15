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15 June 2026

ENS Webinar | FONTS | Creative Asset Or IP Risk? (Video)

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ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
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South Africa Corporate/Commercial Law
Gaelyn Scott,Bernard Dippenaar, and Janine Thomas
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Gaelyn Scott’s articles from ENS are most popular:
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Fonts are powerful, but are you using them correctly? Janine Thomas and Bernard Dippenaar unpack font licensing, legal risks and common pitfalls — with real case insights to help you protect your brand. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Gaelyn Scott
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Bernard Dippenaar
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Janine Thomas
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