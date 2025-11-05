ARTICLE
5 November 2025

Critical Minerals | A Continental Lens (Video)

E
ENS

Contributor

ENS logo
ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
Explore Firm Details
In this ENSign episode, our head of natural resources and environment, Ntsiki Adonisi, chats to guests from South Africa, Malawi, Ghana and Namibia about critical minerals - and how Africa can move...
South Africa Environment
Ntsiki Adonisi,Rachel Dagadu,Amarachukwu Odo
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Ntsiki Adonisi’s articles from ENS are most popular:
  • in Africa
  • in Africa
  • in Africa
ENS are most popular:
  • within Environment, International Law and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

In this ENSign episode, our head of natural resources and environment, Ntsiki Adonisi, chats to guests from South Africa, Malawi, Ghana and Namibia about critical minerals - and how Africa can move beyond just being a source of raw materials.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ntsiki Adonisi
Ntsiki Adonisi
Photo of Rachel Dagadu
Rachel Dagadu
Photo of Zinzi Lawrence
Zinzi Lawrence
Photo of Amarachukwu Odo
Amarachukwu Odo
Person photo placeholder
Chimwemwe Tembo-Shula
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More