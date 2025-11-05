Critical Minerals | A Continental Lens (Video)

Ntsiki Adonisi’s articles from ENS are most popular:
- in Africa
- in Africa
- in Africa
ENS are most popular:
- within Environment, International Law and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
In this ENSign episode, our head of natural resources and environment, Ntsiki Adonisi, chats to guests from South Africa, Malawi, Ghana and Namibia about critical minerals - and how Africa can move beyond just being a source of raw materials.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.