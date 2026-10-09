Webinar Recording | When They Knock: Preparing For Dawn Raids Under The Competition Act (Video)

The Competition Commission’s recent dawn raids in the scrap-metal sector are a useful reminder that competition law risk can move quickly from policy to practice.

The Competition Law and Dispute Resolution practices hosted a practical webinar on collusion and dawn raids under the South African Competition Act. We'll discuss how businesses can identify and manage risks arising from competitor contact, including price fixing, market allocation and collusive tendering, and what recent enforcement activity means for business readiness.



The session covered the practical implications of a dawn raid, how to think about preparedness, and how digital material - including emails, chats, prompts and other AI-related records - may feature in investigations.