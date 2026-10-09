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9 October 2026

Webinar Recording | When They Knock: Preparing For Dawn Raids Under The Competition Act (Video)

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Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

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The Competition Commission's recent dawn raids in the scrap-metal sector signal a shift from policy to enforcement action. This practical webinar explores how businesses can identify collusion risks, prepare for dawn raids, and manage competitor contact under South African Competition Act provisions. The session addresses business readiness in an era where digital evidence, including AI-related records, plays an increasingly central role in competition investigations.
South Africa Antitrust/Competition Law
Andries le Grange,Sentebale Makara, and Safee-Naaz Siddiqi

The Competition Commission’s recent dawn raids in the scrap-metal sector are a useful reminder that competition law risk can move quickly from policy to practice.

The Competition Law and Dispute Resolution practices hosted a practical webinar on collusion and dawn raids under the South African Competition Act. We'll discuss how businesses can identify and manage risks arising from competitor contact, including price fixing, market allocation and collusive tendering, and what recent enforcement activity means for business readiness.
 
The session covered the practical implications of a dawn raid, how to think about preparedness, and how digital material - including emails, chats, prompts and other AI-related records - may feature in investigations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Andries le Grange
Andries le Grange
Photo of Sentebale Makara
Sentebale Makara
Photo of Safee-Naaz Siddiqi
Safee-Naaz Siddiqi
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