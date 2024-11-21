forward Copy Link Print LinkedIn X/Twitter Facebook Ask A Question forward Copy Link Print LinkedIn X/Twitter Facebook Ask A Question ARTICLE 21 November 2024 25 Years Of Competition Law In South Africa - A Discussion On Dawn Raids (Video) E ENS More Contributor Firm Page ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. Explore Firm Details In celebration of 25 years of Competition Law in South Africa, Associate, Sphiwe Dlamini chats to Executive, Aziza Mdee, about dawn raids. South Africa Antitrust/Competition Law Authors In celebration of 25 years of Competition Law in South Africa, Associate, Sphiwe Dlamini chats to Executive, Aziza Mdee, about dawn raids. The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Authors Aziza Mdee Sphiwe Dlamini Your Author LinkedIn Connections