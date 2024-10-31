The Commission's Approach To ESOPs In Mergers (Podcast)

Daphney Willem and Lesley Morphet discuss the Competition Commission's requirements for employee share ownership plans (ESOPs) in merger cases, and how they align with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) codes.

Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.

Daphney Willem and Lesley Morphet discuss the Competition Commission's requirements for employee share ownership plans (ESOPs) in merger cases, and how they align with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) codes.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.