31 October 2024

The Commission's Approach To ESOPs In Mergers (Podcast)

Daphney Willem and Lesley Morphet discuss the Competition Commission's requirements for employee share ownership plans (ESOPs) in merger cases, and how they align with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) codes.
South Africa Antitrust/Competition Law
Daphney Willem
Lesley Morphet
