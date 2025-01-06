State Licensing Framework Proposed For Digital Content Creators In Qatar

In a recent Shura (Advisory) Council meeting, Qatar's licensing of digital content creators was discussed. The discussion acknowledged the importance of free speech and personal freedoms as rights guaranteed by the Qatari Constitution, but also recognised that all Qatar residents and visitors are required to adhere to public order and morals and to observe national traditions and established customs.

As such, a legal framework has been proposed under which social media influencers will be licensed by state authorities to ensure that content is consistent with the country's values and national identity.

The Council also discussed the risks associated with unregulated digital and social media usage, especially among youths. The proposed license would ensure that content does not harm national unity and social cohesion, does not promote hate speech, discrimination, and violence, and respects cultural heritage, values, and national identity. The licensing framework is also being considered in the context of intellectual property rights, transparency and the respect of social responsibility by dissuading misleading or unscientifically proven information.

